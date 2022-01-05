A quarter of secondary schools in Glasgow are over capacity

Concerns have been raised over figures showing dozens of schools in Scotland are over capacity.

What’s happening? Some 81 primary schools had too many pupils as of September 2020, along with 47 secondary schools, including a quarter of those in Glasgow.

At the primary level, 18 schools in North Lanarkshire (15 per cent) fell into the category, along with 14 in South Lanarkshire (11 per cent).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Scotland, 13 per cent of secondary schools were over capacity and four per cent of primaries.

The official figures were published last year.

Also last year, it was reported that Hillhead and Knightswood primaries have the biggest P1 intakes standing at 90 each while secondary Holyrood in the south of the city can accommodate 420 new S1 starters.

The Sunderland representative of the country's largest teaching union, Brian Wilson, is already aware of some of the city's schools which are struggling to remain open to due to high levels of staff absence.

What’s being done? To deal with this, Glasgow City Council said it has to cap numbers to accommodate a predicted surge in kids attending schools over the next decade.

Speaking at the time, Councillor Chris Cunningham, SNP, said: “This is an issue that requires to be carried out annually for the better running of our primary and secondary schools and is aimed at ensuring the education estate is managed effectively.”

A Scottish Government spokesman pointed out the state of schools, saying: “School buildings across Scotland are in their best condition since recorded figures began.

"According to the latest statistics 90 per cent of schools were in good or satisfactory condition in April 2021, up from 61 per cent in April 2007.

“There is much still to do. Our £2 billion programme of investment in schools, delivered in partnership with local authorities, will benefit 50,000 pupils across Scotland.

“Phase three of the programme will open next year providing councils with an opportunity to consider learning estate priorities for their area.