Limited places in Glasgow’s schools as surge predicted

Education bosses have released the numbers of limited P1 and S1 places available in every Glasgow school across the city for next year.

Glasgow City Council is expecting a surge in kids attending schools.

Glasgow City Council says it has to cap numbers to deal with a predicted surge in kids attending schools over the next decade.

Hillhead and Knightswood primaries have the biggest P1 intakes standing at 90 each while secondary Holyrood in the south of the city can accommodate 420 new S1 starters.

A number of reserved places are also available at every school to keep space for children soon to be living within the catchment areas. Reserved places get priority over placing requests.

Speaking at the council city administration committee today about the situation, Councillor Chris Cunningham, SNP, said: “This is an issue that requires to be carried out annually for the better running of our primary and secondary schools and is aimed at ensuring the education estate is managed effectively.

“To do so the following factors need to be taken into account: the current capacities of the city’s primary and secondary schools, the forecast demand for catchment area places over the coming years and the current and predicted patterns of placing requests into and outwith the city and between schools within the city boundaries.”