Jordanhill School, the government funded secondary school in Glasgow’s West End, has been named the top school in Scotland for the seventh year in a row by the Sunday Times Scottish School League Table 2024.

Jordanhill School, which lies in the Glasgow catchment area but which is funded directly by a government grant, had 89 per cent of pupils depart with at least five highers in the summer of 2023. All other high schools in Glasgow are funded by Glasgow City Council.

Jordanhill is run by a board of managers, made up of seven parents and three staff members, selected by other parents and staff. It also has professional advisers alongside the board and a rector who runs the school and implements the board’s decisions.

Christopher Chapman, professor of educational policy at the University of Glasgow, spoke to The Sunday Times and was in favour of a more independent programme for Scottish Schools. He questioned the “one size fits all model” in Scottish schools. “It’s important for teachers to have the ability to engage in research and teacher-led inquiry that can develop evidence-based practices that are rooted in the teachers’ own classrooms,” he told the Sunday Times.

In general, more schools in Scotland are achieving higher rates of the gold standard of five highers. This year 70 per cent was the minimum entry requirement for a place in the top ten.

Glasgow Gaelic School reclaimed its position just outside the top ten after falling slightly last year— 12th — with 68 per cent gold standard.

These exam tables rank schools based on academic attainment, the percentage of Highers a school leaver achieves. They do not take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the quality of the teaching staff, the quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Glasgow City Council or a myriad of other factors that make up a good, well-rounded education.

The exam results emphasise an attainment gap between schools in affluent areas of Glasgow and those serving areas in the city with high incidence of childhood poverty.

This is the information that the Scottish government provides to give parents and students insight into the performance of schools across the country.

Take a look below for the Glasgow high school league tables according to the latest academic attainment data in 2025.

You can view the full list of schools ranked by The Sunday Times by clicking here.

1 . Jordanhill School Jordanhill tops the list on both a national and local level yet again. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Glasgow Gaelic School Glasgow Gaelic School is ranked 2nd in Glasgow and 22nd in Scotland. | Google

3 . Notre Dame High School Notre Dame ranks 3rd in Glasgow and 23rd in Scotland. | Google

4 . Hillhead High School Hillhead is ranked 4th in Glasgow and 27th in Scotland. Photo: Google Maps