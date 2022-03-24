All primary schools, early learning and childcare establishments, and ASL schools will be closed next week.

Glasgow City Council staff will be going on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the ongoing arguments over equal pay claims.

Those taking part will include a number of education services staff who are members of GMB and Unison. This includes early years staff, support for learning workers, escorts and administration staff. Catering and cleaning services will also be impacted.

Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

In response to this, the council has sent a letter to parents informing them that it will have to close primary schools, early learning and childcare establishments, and ASL schools on those days.

There will be no online learning at this time, either.

Secondary schools

Secondary schools will remain open but there will be restrictions on service as follows:

o There will be no breakfast club or mid-morning snack provision

o School meals will take the form of packed lunch / snacks. Pupils not in receipt of free school meals should bring a packed lunch as should pupils with special dietary needs.

o There will be no after school care provision as all school lets will be cancelled.

o Escort provision for pupils entitled to transport cannot be guaranteed and parents / carers are asked to make alternative arrangements.

What has the council said?

A council spokeswoman said: “A letter has been sent to all our families today to inform them of the impact of the potential industrial action across the city next week.