Another free family history course is starting at Motherwell Heritage Centre

Another free Family History course is starting at Motherwell Heritage Centre tomorrow (Thursday) and once you register, you can attend as many or as few sessions as you chose to.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:32 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The weekly sessions which run from 1pm to 2.30pm until Thursday, June 2 will take the form of four relaxed and friendly workshops using birth, death and marriage certificates, census returns, cemetery and poor relief records.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Tomorrow’s session covers family history for beginners. Session two covers online resources for family history researchers. Session three covers cemetery and poor law records and other archival records. Finally, session 4, on 2nd June gives an introduction reading old handwriting.

To register, see the North Lanarkshire Events section of the council website.