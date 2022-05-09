The weekly sessions which run from 1pm to 2.30pm until Thursday, June 2 will take the form of four relaxed and friendly workshops using birth, death and marriage certificates, census returns, cemetery and poor relief records.
Tomorrow’s session covers family history for beginners. Session two covers online resources for family history researchers. Session three covers cemetery and poor law records and other archival records. Finally, session 4, on 2nd June gives an introduction reading old handwriting.
To register, see the North Lanarkshire Events section of the council website.