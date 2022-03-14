Apprentices sing praises of working at council

Ashley is working with the election team

To mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2022, from March 7-11, (7-11 March), two apprentices at different stages of their journey have been speaking about their experiences with the council and how they feel their careers are developing.

Callum McLaughlin started his apprenticeship in Plumbing & Heating in August 2019 when he left Bearsden Academy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At school he completed a vocational training programme in Building Services Engineering and is now attending Glasgow Kelvin College.

Callum is training to be a plumber

Callum said: “I’ve never looked back since starting my apprenticeship. The work is varied and I’m going to college to complete my qualifications and learning on the job at the same time.

"Whilst I was at school I did a vocational training programme in Building Services Engineering and I decided then that I wanted to become a plumber. I knew I couldn’t sit in an office, that’s not for me.

"I would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone who is about to leave school who is interested in a career in plumbing or building services engineering. I’m working with a great team, gaining valuable work experience and I’m thoroughly enjoying it!”

Ashley is just over six months into her Business Admin apprenticeship, starting with the council during the pandemic and largely working from home.

In S5 at Kirkintilloch High she did a Foundation Apprenticeship.

Ashley said: "I was considering studying business at university when the Foundation Apprenticeship came along. That convinced me that I wanted real world experience, while gaining qualifications.

"I've just started an SVQ in Business Admin at New College Lanarkshire and I’m part of the council's election team, getting ready for the local government elections in May.

"Joining the team while working from home was daunting but everyone has been lovely and really supportive. The work is interesting and I'm learning so much that I don't think I'd have learned at University.

"As an apprentice I'm earning, learning and in further education - a mix of everything you could want all in one."

Its Modern Apprenticeship Programme has long been a priority for the council and as soon as it was feasible it was restarted, missing only one intake because of the pandemic.

Joint council leader Councillor Andrew Polson said: “Our workforce is strengthened by the enthusiasm, hard work and talent of our apprentices, many of whom stay with us and gain promotion in their field.

"This is a win win situation and it is great to hear stories of how much they are benefitting from the support of their teams. Apprenticeships are increasingly being seen as a preferred positive destination for school leavers and I am proud that the council is playing an active role in that."