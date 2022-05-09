Bearsden Academy becomes first school in East Dunbartonshire to earn gold ambassador status

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bearsden Academy celebrates gaining Gold SCQF School Ambassador status

The school has become only the second in Scotland, and the first in East Dunbartonshire, to reach gold level since the recognition programme was introduced.

The framework supports pupils by recognising wider achievement – not just exam grades – and looks at ways that schools can support pupils with wider learning experiences and opportunities.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include recognising wider achievement, developing senior phase learning pathways and demonstrating equality between vocational and academic qualifications.

To recognise its achievement, Bearsden Academy has received a gold plaque to display in its main reception.

The school has been an SCQF Ambassador since 2017 and, to achieve gold, had to demonstrate that the SCQF is embedded in school practice and is offering a significant range of senior phase pathways.

SCQF Partnership development officer, Donnie Wood, said: “Bearsden Academy has demonstrated a really high level of commitment to the SCQF School Ambassador programme over a number of years.

"It has fully embedded the programme into improvement plans, invested a huge amount of time to engage parents and empowered pupils to lead the programme, supported by staff.

"An extensive network of partnerships with local businesses, college and universities has been developed to ensure the young people are fully equipped with a wide range of qualifications to move to their next destination.

"Well done to all pupils and staff involved in achieving gold status.”

Head teacher George Cooper added: “This is a positive and welcome reflection on the hard work of young people, staff and parents in pursuing a wide range of curricular opportunities.

"Our aim is always to allow young people to take ownership of their own curricular pathways, and meeting the challenge of ensuring all individuals can choose at each stage is key.