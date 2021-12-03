Bishopbriggs Academy named Scottish State Secondary School of the DECADE

Bishopbriggs Academy has been named Scottish State School of the Decade

It’s a glowing endorsement for the local school in the prestigious "Sunday Times Parent Power Schools Guide 2022”.

The guide praised Bishopbriggs Academy for its “high academic standards fuelled by great teaching.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It added: “Few schools have come so far in the past decade as Bishopbriggs Academy.”

The triumphant news for the school was announced today (Friday, December 3) as the guide revealed its top performing schools in Scotland.

Ranked 10th in Scotland on the basis of its Higher, Advanced Higher and National 5 outcomes in 2018 and 2019, Bishopbriggs Academy has risen to the upper reaches of the newspaper’s rankings.

The local school only broke into the top 50 as recently as 2011.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, which is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s highest-achieving schools, said: “Few schools have come so far in the past decade as Bishopbriggs Academy.

"From not even ranking in our top 50 state secondary schools in 2010 to a seat at the top table now. It is a remarkable journey.

“The school leadership in that time has been exceptional, bringing to bear a vision of how good the school can be through encouraging children to participate and succeed in all areas of school life, not just in the examination hall.

“Academic standards are high and are fuelled by great teaching.

"Our School of the Decade award recognises both these achievements and the wider encouragement of children to make a difference in everything they do. It is a combination that makes a place at Bishopbriggs something to be prized.”

Headteacher at Bishopbriggs Academy whose inspirational leadership has been seen as the catalyst for taking his school to the very top, stepped down from his post in October.

Gordon Moulsdale had been head of Bishopbriggs Academy since 2006.

The Kirkintilloch Herald reported how he broke the news to parents in an online message the month previously.

He told them: “I wanted to take this opportunity to inform you with an extremely heavy heart that I will be leaving Bishopbriggs Academy at the October holiday.

"Although I’m leaving the school, I don’t feel quite ready to retire just yet and I have decided to take up the offer of a senior position within my brother’s company.”

He added: “It has been by some distance the biggest honour and privilege of my professional life to be Head Teacher of this wonderful school.

"Over my almost 16 years at the school, I have had the great pleasure of working with countless numbers of incredible young people and many outstanding colleagues.

"I believe that the quality of experience on offer in this school is the envy of many, many people throughout the country. I am extremely proud of our achievements and the reputation that the school enjoys.”

He said: “Obviously the past 18 months have presented many challenges for everyone, both personally and professionally.

"I know of no other group of staff, past or present, who are so willing to give of their time to ensure pupils are given the chance to shine.

"I’ve also had tremendous support from parents, carers and extended families over the years.

"There are no words to adequately describe how much this has meant to me. I can assure you it is something I will never forget.

"By any measure, Bishopbriggs Academy is a truly outstanding school and I know it will continue to go from strength to strength in the coming years.

"I will always cherish the time I have spent here.”

Bishopbriggs councillor, Gary Pews, thanked Mr Moulsdale for his years of service.Councillor Pews said: ''Gordon Moulsdale's inspirational leadership has seen Bishopbriggs Academy become one of the top state schools in Scotland.

"I have met Gordon on many occasions over the years and each time he simply radiates with pride in the achievements of his students, both academically and personally.

"Gordon's departure is a blow to the school and whoever takes over will have big shoes to fill, but he leaves a very solid foundation upon which his successor can build.