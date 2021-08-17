Bishopbriggs: Council imposes new parking restrictions near school

East Dunbartonshire Council HQ

The new measures were approved by the council's Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee which last year instructed officers to promote a traffic regulation order covering various schools within the authority.

Previous waiting and loading restrictions on sections of Wester Cleddens Road and Bemersyde were put into force in August 2020 and are now reinforced with a ‘no waiting’ restriction along the length of the footway on the north of Wester Cleddens Road where vehicles had been causing a hazard for pedestrians.

The new restrictions also cover parking and loading at the junction into Palmer Court but not on or in front of the parking spaces there.

Parents and carers have been reported using spaces in this area but as some of these are privately owned and the council does not have the power to restrict parking, which will have to be done by the owners or their factor.

Blocking access to private property is also actionable by police while parking in a private space is trespass which is a civil matter.

A report considered by the committee states: "The private ownership of many of the parking spaces at Palmer Court means it is not considered practical or proportionate to try to implement and manage restrictions within this area at this time."