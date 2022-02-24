Bishopbriggs schoolgirls in national final of business competition

The girls are through to the finals (13-16 age group) of the Growing Future Assets Investment Competition, taking place in March.

The contest nurtures the next generation of female investment experts,

This year the competition is tougher than ever with entries up by a record-breaking 300%.

The Bishopbriggs Academy team

Bishopbriggs Academy’s pupils will compete against teams in the junior age group from: Craigmount High School (Edinburgh), Deans Community High School (Livingston, West Lothian) and Larbert High School (Falkirk).

Financial educators Future Asset believe being female should never be a barrier to progressing in a chosen career and the contest introduces senior schoolgirls to potential careers in investment management.

During the competition youngsters must prove their ability to spot the next big investment opportunity by researching, analysing and pitching a company they think will be a great long-term prospect.

They have been supported by teachers who have gone above and beyond in providing extra-curricular activities.

Business Education teacher at Bishopbriggs Academy, Alan Young says: “The Growing Future Assets Investment Competition has been invaluable. It has helped clear up many myths and misunderstandings of the stock market.

"I believe it is important to have a mixed representation in any working environment and this endeavour has really developed the pupils’ understanding of how investing works and the importance the financial sector plays in everyday life.”

Helen Bradley, Future Asset programme manager, said: “The response to this year’s competition from the youngsters has just been astounding – matched by a fantastic level of commitment from teachers and mentors.