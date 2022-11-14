Sarah Reilly said that she was trying to contact old pupils and staff to invite them along to a special celebration which will feature an exhibition of old photographs or artefacts. And she has now launched an appeal to find these treasured items

She said: “We are hosting an event in the school hall on Monday, December 12 from 3.30pm to 5pm and we would like to extend an invitation to any former pupil or staff member who would like to attend.