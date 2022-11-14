Callout for former staff and pupils of Glencairn Primary who are invited to attend special 120th birthday event
The head teacher of Glencairn Primary in Motherwell has a special request for our readers as the school celebrates 120 years in the very same building in Glencairn Street.
Sarah Reilly said that she was trying to contact old pupils and staff to invite them along to a special celebration which will feature an exhibition of old photographs or artefacts. And she has now launched an appeal to find these treasured items
She said: “We are hosting an event in the school hall on Monday, December 12 from 3.30pm to 5pm and we would like to extend an invitation to any former pupil or staff member who would like to attend.
“If you have any photographs or memories to share, you can email them to [email protected] Those of you who would like to attend the event can confirm their attendance via this address.”