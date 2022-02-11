School inspectors from Education Scotland have commended staff at Our Lady and St Francis’ Primary School and nursery class in Carfin for supporting children throughout the pandemic.

They visited the school on Monday December 6 2021.

And their report praised the acting headteacher, senior leaders and staff for “working tirelessly to ensure that children and families have been supported well throughout the pandemic”.

The report continues: “They provided targeted, one-to-one support wherever necessary, that helped all children engage in learning at home.

“Staff made home visits, phone calls and held video meetings to help children feel connected to their school and nursery.

"Teachers and practitioners worked closely with specialist staff and partners to support individual families.

"During periods of remote learning, senior leaders checked on the quality of children’s learning and the progress they were making.

“This helped staff to plan for children’s next steps when they returned to school buildings. Staff have worked together well to develop new ways of learning.”

Claire Semple, Acting Head Teacher of Our Lady and St Francis’ Primary School and nursery said: “'We are delighted that the positive and nurturing ethos in our nursery has been recognised by Education Scotland.

"Our staff work well together to ensure our children reach their potential and it is a great honour to have this acknowledged, particularly through challenging times.”

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families added: “I’d like to congratulate the entire school community on achieving such a positive inspection report.