Carluke High wins as Battle of the Bands returns

Blades and the Shades from Carluke High performing on stage at Hamilton Town House

The event, which took place at Hamilton Town House, was sold out, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

It was wonderful to see so many young performers being given the opportunity to take to the stage and show their talents.

The crowd were wild and cheering everybody on, despite who they were there to support.

Winning best band was Carluke High’s ‘Blades and the Shades’ comprisof S6 pupils Charlie Blades on drums, Luke "Smiff” Smith on guitar and rap, Luke Patrick on guitar and vocals, Nathan Christie on bass, Jamie Young on guitar, Devon McFarlane on keys and on vocals were Mia Lithgow and Kerry-Anne Rennie.

The band displayed enormous energy and musical expertise and it was clear that every member of the band enjoyed this experience thoroughly, which transferred to the audience.

Managed by teachers Miss Marshall, Mr McNamara and Mr Sinclair, the band say that they wouldn’t have had the confidence and energy they displayed on the night if it wasn’t for them.

Thanks must also go to their music instructors Mr Bryans and Mr Hendry.

The band have won a splendid electric guitar for their school, kindly donated by Guitar Guitar.

In addition to winning the headline prize, the bands own drummer, Charlie Blades, was crowned best instrumentalist for his driving beats, energy and stage presence.

Charlie was also responsible for composing the music for their original song that was performed at the event and has written many more pieces in various styles over the past couple of years, including a Christmas themed piece he made in collaboration with bandmate Smiff which can be seen on the South Lanarkshire IMS YouTube Channel.

The competition was judged by ‘Skerryvore’ band members Alec Dalglish and Fraser West who commented that the standard was extremely high.