Carolside community raise funds to install two lifesaving devices in Clarkston

The youngsters are delighted that help is now available within the community should there be an emergency

Staff launched the Healthy Hearts project after learning how to use defibrillators as part of a first aid training session, and realised the importance of having as many of these lifesaving machines available in the community as possible.

A Healthy Hearts Day was held to kick off the fundraising with a range of activities.

Pupils learned about the importance of a healthy lifestyle to support a healthy heart, used augmented reality technology to explore the parts of the heart and took part in a CPR awareness session.

The fundraising effort was supported by Carolside Parent Teacher Association and following a successful GoFundMe campaign more than £2,500 was raised.

Other funds were raised by working in partnership with the I Love Clarkston team to organize a Scarecrow Trail Competition and a further £1,000 was donated by Monteiths Bar and Bistro.

The new devices have now been installed, with one at the entrance to Carolside Nursery Class and the other next to Overlee Family Centre.

Depute head Jo McGregor, who has responsibility for early years, said: “Our aim was to have a defibrillator at Carolside Primary which would be readily available to the residents.

"We are extremely grateful for the generous support from the Carolside and Clarkston community towards our project and are delighted that our funding has been able to provide an additional defibrillator.