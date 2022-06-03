Chryston schools to revert back to having their own head teachers

Following a consultation exercise and a full review of the figures for the model, Councillor Linden wants each school to have its own head teacher.
The decision will be formalised at the full council meeting to be held tomorrow (Thursday).
A report to the council by depute chief executive Derek Brown states: “With increased housebuilding planned within the area there is a risk of a negative impact on access to services and, ultimately, learning and teaching
Most Popular
"It is considered inappropriate to implement a MELM in Chryston while the school rolls are projected to grow to such an extent.
"It is considered particularly important that head teachers are fully focussed on these potential impacts within an individual school setting.”
Councillor Linden said: “The SNP in opposition were never convinced about this model, and with the full facts before me it is clear that, for Chryston, it won’t work.
"I have had extensive discussions with local members and it is clear local people want leadership in their schools, and my administration is delivering that.
"I will be asking all members of the council to support the paper being brought forward to the next council meeting to put an end to this trial and reintroduce head teachers for both schools as quickly as possible.”