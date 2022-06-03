Chryston schools to revert back to having their own head teachers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jordan Linden

Following a consultation exercise and a full review of the figures for the model, Councillor Linden wants each school to have its own head teacher.

The decision will be formalised at the full council meeting to be held tomorrow (Thursday).

A report to the council by depute chief executive Derek Brown states: “With increased housebuilding planned within the area there is a risk of a negative impact on access to services and, ultimately, learning and teaching

"It is considered inappropriate to implement a MELM in Chryston while the school rolls are projected to grow to such an extent.

"It is considered particularly important that head teachers are fully focussed on these potential impacts within an individual school setting.”

Councillor Linden said: “The SNP in opposition were never convinced about this model, and with the full facts before me it is clear that, for Chryston, it won’t work.

"I have had extensive discussions with local members and it is clear local people want leadership in their schools, and my administration is delivering that.