Coatbridge Primary School League Tables 2025: Top schools in Coatbridge ranked according to latest data

Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:23 BST

The Times have released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland according to the latest data.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. A record 89 schools scored top marks this year, up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Take a look below for the top primary schools in Coatbridge ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

St Timothy’s Primary School is ranked 3rd in Scotland and scored a perfect 400.

1. St Timothy’s Primary School

St Timothy’s Primary School is ranked 3rd in Scotland and scored a perfect 400. | Google Maps

Greenhill Primary School is ranked 5th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400.

2. Greenhill Primary School

Greenhill Primary School is ranked 5th in Scotland with a perfect score of 400. | Google

St Augustine's Primary School is ranked 252nd in Scotland with a score of 370.

3. St Augustine's Primary School

St Augustine's Primary School is ranked 252nd in Scotland with a score of 370. | Contributed

Langloan Primary School is ranked 767th in Scotland with a score of 330.

4. Langloan Primary School

Langloan Primary School is ranked 767th in Scotland with a score of 330. | Google Maps

