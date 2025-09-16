Council Leader Gordan Low joined excited Balmuildy Primary School pupils, officers and partners in cutting the first sod to commence construction work on a new £31.5m Balmuildy Primary School and Early Years Centre in Bishopbriggs.

The new two-storey modern educational facility is being built on the site of the existing school in Stirling Drive, Bishopbriggs, and will include a dedicated early years centre for 60 children and a school building for over 460 pupils, with bright airy classrooms and outdoor terracing on the first floor. The new Balmuildy Primary School and Early Years Centre is expected to open to pupils in Spring 2027, and, following demolition of the existing school building, work will then begin on a custom-built early years playground, an all-weather multi-use games area sports pitch, cycle shelters and hard and soft landscaping.

The Council is working with strategic partner hub West Scotland and main contractor Morgan Sindall Construction to deliver the new school and early years centre.

Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, Councillor Gordan Low, said, “The Council is committed to providing high quality education in East Dunbartonshire and this new school and early years centre promises to enhance the learning experiences of local children by providing an inspiring, flexible and fit-for-purpose educational environment that meets the needs of today’s young learners.

East Dunbartonshire Council

“During the summer holidays enabling works were carried out to allow a tandem build to progress on site, and I am pleased to see construction work begin now at the very start of this new academic year. One of the benefits of a tandem build is the pupils can see the daily progress and watch as the foundations are built right through to completion. Like the children, I am very much looking forward to seeing the new state-of-the-art school and early years centre take shape in the coming months.”

Stuart Parker, Morgan Sindall Construction Scotland Managing Director, said "We are proud to continue our successful partnership with hub West Scotland and East Dunbartonshire Council on the rebuild of Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs. This project represents another milestone in our long-standing relationship, having previously delivered several new-build schools across East Dunbartonshire.

"The new two-storey school will provide modern, flexible learning environments for over 460 pupils, with bright, airy spaces where children can thrive and learn. It's a facility that will serve the local community for generations to come."

Chief Executive Officer of hub West Scotland, Iain Marley, said, “We’re thrilled to be under way with the construction phase of the new Balmuildy Primary School and Early Years Centre in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council. This investment will give children, families, and staff an inspiring, sustainable, and adaptable place to learn, grow, and thrive for many years to come.

“Just as importantly, the project is bringing wider benefits to the community through our programme of community investment. We’re especially proud that, through the Educational Programme and Big Build initiative, a new apprentice has joined the Joint Venture Apprenticeship programme with Tigers. They’re now gaining valuable hands-on experience on site – a great example of how projects like Balmuildy not only create outstanding schools but also open up real career opportunities and deliver long-lasting value for the whole community.”