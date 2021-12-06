Tim

Tim Kirman, a BA (Hons) graduate in Contemporary Art Practice from City of Glasgow College, has been awarded the College Art Foundation Medal.

He was presented with the medal, which recognises personal excellence and achievement, at the college’s annual winter graduation ceremony.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim, who lives in Seafar was delighted and thrilled to win the award, saying: “Receiving an award is always very humbling, but especially so when it is in recognition not only of my academic achievements, but also my creative practice.

“I would like to thank all the lecturers who have supported me.

"They truly are second to none and have gone above and beyond, especially through some very challenging times. They are an asset to the college and a credit to the creative industry."

Paul Little, Principal and Chief Executive at City of Glasgow College, added: “I am always delighted to personally congratulate each and every student as we confer their qualifications.

"Graduation is a major milestone in our college calendar, and it is with great pride that we mark the culmination of learning enhanced, and of technical and professional skills mastered. Being awarded the Art Foundation Medal is a resounding endorsement of Tim’s hard work, commitment and skill, and he should be rightly proud of his achievement.”

Staff were particularly enamoured of a piece of work which formed part of Tim’s Contemporary Art Practice degree and drew its inspiration from lockdown and featured a bird cage

Isolation Chorus - a series of mixed media lino prints - was in response to the increasing sense of isolation Tim felt during the earlier days of this testing time and how movements and memories became very restricted. Works placed inside the bird cage aimed to mimic the the sense of how we interacted with family and friends remotely throughout lockdown.