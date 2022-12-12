Pupils and staff at Woodlands primary in Cumbernauld have welcomed the opening of the school’s new multi-use sports facility.

MUGA

The area at the back of the school has been completely transformed following the removal of the old blaes pitch.

The new outdoor facilities include a dedicated area with markings for basketball, handball, and football with mini goals for cross-court options.

Advertisement

It also features a 60m four-lane sprint track and a nine-a-side grass football pitch.

Small basketball area with a hoop at infant size in height at 8ft for school use only.

Councillor Angela Campbell, Convener of Education, Children and Families, said: “These superb new outdoor multi-use sports facilities will be enjoyed by children for generations.

“It’s part of an overall drive to improve the range of sports pupils can enjoy in our schools, which was praised recently by leading sports organisation UK athletics.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facilities are secure for the pupils to use during school hours and available for the community to use, at no cost, outwith school hours through a dedicated community entrance.

Cllr Campbell was joined at a photocall to mark the opening with local councillors Willie Goldie and James McPhilimey along with pupils and teachers at the school.