East Dunbartonshire Council seeking the right candidates for 17 apprenticeships

The closing date for applications is June 15

Open to East Dunbartonshire residents aged 16-24 years (or those whoattended an East Dunbartonshire secondary school, this year’sapprenticeships are in the following service areas –

Modern Apprentice: Streetscene Environmental (3 places), Roads and Civils (2places),Youth Work (1 place) Early Years (4 places), Building Standards (2 places), Architectural Technician (1 place), Operational Procurement & Supply Chain (1place), Digital Communications (1 place).

Graduate Apprentice: Masters of Accountancy (2 places).

Council leader Gordan Low said: “The Early Careers Programme is going from strength to strength and I’m pleased it has created over 100 career opportunities for local young people in the last 10 years.

"Both our modern and graduate apprentices are supported by experienced and professional colleagues, enabling them to develop their skills and gather the experience they need to launch a successful career.

"The council also benefits hugely from the energy, enthusiasm and knowledge that apprentices bring to the workforce and many of our previous successful candidates have remained with the council in permanent posts.

"As an employer that invests in the development of our young people, I would encourage anyone contemplating an apprenticeship to apply for the positions we have advertised before the closing date of Wednesday, June 15.”

Plumbing and Heating apprentice Callum McLaughlin is in the third year ofhis apprenticeship .

He said, "I started my apprenticeship with East Dunbartonshire Council straight after leaving school in 2019 and I’ve never looked back.

"The work is varied and I’m going to college to complete my qualifications and learning on the job at the same time.

"I’m working with a great team, gaining valuable work experience and I’m thoroughly enjoying it!