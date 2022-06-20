East Dunbartonshire gains top marks for school leavers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkintilloch High School

The latest figures show that 1,323 local school leavers went on to work, training or further study.

Across Scotland, the statistics show that 93.2% of pupils overall who left school last year were in a positive destination, which includes work, training or further study, nine months later - up from 92.2% in the previous year.

The figures also show a record proportion of young people from the most deprived communities going on to positive destinations and the gap between school leavers from the most and least deprived areas achieving positive destinations narrowed to a record low of 7.5 percentage points – the gap has now more than halved since 2009-2010.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “It is brilliant to see 95.5% of pupils across East Dunbartonshire are going on to positive destinations – whether that be work, training or further study.

“After what has been a significantly challenging couple of years for our young people, all credit must be given to them for overcoming the challenges and the hard work of them and all those who have supported them.

“I am grateful that the SNP Scottish Government is ensuring that strong action is being taken to fulfil our commitment to get it right our every child, providing the support and environment to give all our young people the best possible change to succeed – no matter what their background. From investing in tackling the poverty-related attainment gap, free tuition, or introducing the back-to-work Jobs Grant for people aged 16 to 24 – the SNP in Government is taking actions to prioritise young people in East Dunbartonshire.

“While opposition parties continue to paint a bleak picture of what young people in Scotland are achieving, the reality is that real progress is being made as a result of SNP’s action. One of the largest barriers standing in the way of their future prospects is being tied to a Westminster Government holding communities and sectors back.”