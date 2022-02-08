East Dunbartonshire pupils are class act for safety on the net

The UK Safer Internet Centre promotes Safer Internet Day in February each year and this year’s theme is ‘All fun and games – Exploring respect and relationships online’.

This is one of the many themes covered in the Young Scot’s DigiKnow Champions Award which East Dunbartonshire Youth Services has launched to coincide with the annual awareness day.

Every secondary school in East Dunbartonshire now has a full time Youth Development Worker and the team is delivering this Award in each school to support young people to become more cyber resilient and to learn how to protect themselves and their devices.

Safer Internet Day

It also helps them understand the role of data and information in relation to technology use and the positive and negative impacts of technology use on their wellbeing.

The Award also sits on the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework at Level 4, with 4 credit points attached.

Aidan, a sixth year pupil said: "I'm really looking forward to working towards the DigiAward, learning how to get the most out of the internet whilst protecting my personal data and information.

"I am aware that spending too much time on social media can have a negative impact on physical and mental health.

"I believe that the DigiAward will be valuable for every pupil to develop internet safety awareness and cyber resilience."

Joint Council Leaders Andrew Polson and Vaughan Moody attended the launch of the Award at St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch.

East Dunbartonshire Police Community Inspector Alan Ferris said: “If anyone is worried about online abuse or the way that someone is communicating online it can be reported through the Child Exploitation and Online Protection command website or by contacting Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.