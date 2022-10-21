Gaelic event is taking place again in Glasgow - here's when and where
Those with an interest in learning Gaelic are being advised that another event is being organised on Saturday (October 29) at Glasgow’s Argyll Hotel in Sauchiehall Street.
Hosted once again by staff at the Moray Language Centre, their efforts between 2pm and 4pm will focus on the development of a so-called Gaelic Networked Community which will involve beginners and more fluent speakers alike in Central Scotland.
The centre uses a ‘fast track’ means of learning the language which has even been used to teach Gaelic in Canada.
Taster day sessions are on the agenda plus a section called Gaelic in the Home which puts the focus on teaching Gaelic to pre-schoolers.
For more information on the event, contact Finlay Macleod on [email protected] or call him on 01542 836322.