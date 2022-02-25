Running from 10.30am to 1pm, The Moray Language Centre aims to build on existing moves to strengthen Gaelic learning at all levels within the Lanarkshire area.

Having previously held events in Glasgow, the organisation hopes to meet or re-connect those with an active interest in the language and will also boast a guest speaker.

There will be a special emphasis on Gaelic in the home, funding for students, tutoring opportunities and the formation of more groups so the language can continue to flourish.