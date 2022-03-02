Glasgow councils struggling to find staff to cover increase in nursery hours

Councils across the Glasgow City Region face ongoing challenges when it comes to increasing nursery education to 1140 hours.

In March 2017 the Scottish Government announced its “transformational agenda” for early learning and childcare (ELC) to almost double the free entitlement from 600 to 1140 hours per year by August 2020.

The extra childcare would benefit all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds but was put on hold as a “statutory duty” and imposed through the law as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new implementation date of August 2021 was then set.

Staffing challenges

The city region, which is made up of eight local authorities including Glasgow City and West Dunbartonshire Councils, has been managing to deliver the 1140 hours ahead of schedule but still faces challenges when it comes to finding enough staff.

An update was brought before the Glasgow City Region education committee.

Chairman councillor Jim Paterson, of Renfrewshire Council, said: “I think this is a demonstration of what local government can do when given the time and resources to do it.

“I was always quite obsessed with meeting the deadlines, which I know shifted but what became clearer to me is that this is an ongoing challenge to delivering this policy in terms of staffing and engagement.

“I look forward to seeing the outcome.”

Next challenge

The city region committee will now look at improving attainment and mental well being as part of the scheme.

Tony McDaid, executive director of resources, South Lanarkshire Council, said: “Given the circumstances of the past couple of years the statutory elements came into effect in August last year although as a partnership we were all pretty much delivering 1140 hours during the course of the last session.

“You can see in the report that we will focus on outcomes for children whether that be developing mental milestones or attainment. We will also look at how it impacts literacy and numeracy.”