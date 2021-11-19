Glasgow high school to be extended after plans approved

St Paul’s High School in Pollok.
Amey’s plans will see a new teaching block added at the north east section of St Paul’s High School in Pollok, with a corridor linking it to the current building.
Additionally, the games hall will also be extended.
Plans to construct a two-storey teaching block at a Glasgow high school have been approved.
St Paul’s High School in Pollok.
Amey’s plans will see a new teaching block added at the north east section of St Paul’s High School in Pollok, with a corridor linking it to the current building.
Additionally, the games hall will also be extended.