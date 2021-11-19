Glasgow high school to be extended after plans approved

Plans to construct a two-storey teaching block at a Glasgow high school have been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:44 am

St Paul’s High School in Pollok.

Amey’s plans will see a new teaching block added at the north east section of St Paul’s High School in Pollok, with a corridor linking it to the current building.

Additionally, the games hall will also be extended.

