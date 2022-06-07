Glasgow holiday hunger scheme to feed 23,000 school kids

Nursery, primary and secondary pupils are to get a hot meal and snack during the upcoming break thanks to about £1.66 million public funding.
Fifty four organisations in the city are recommended to be awarded grants to provide the meals during the school break.
A total of 23,224 children are expected to benefit.
A council report said: “The children’s holiday food programme provides for a hot meal and snack to be made available to Glasgow’s nursery, primary and secondary pupils during school holiday periods. It is intended to complement existing activities by third sector organisations and for the majority of funds to go towards the provision of food.”
The programme aims to tackle “food poverty” and “tackle barriers to adequate nutrition intake” according to the report.
The council’s city administration committee is “asked to consider and approve 54 recommended awards to the value” of about £1.665 million on Thursday according to a paper to be presented to councillors.
The summer holiday meal scheme is funded by the Scottish Government.
Food is also to be provided to pupils outside of term time in October this year and February and spring next year, which is to be funded by Glasgow City Council for about £590,000.
Thirty four organisations, which applied for funding, were not recommended by the council and will be given feedback on why.
Recommended organisations due to get children’s holiday food programme funding:
FARE Citywide
Impact Arts (Projects) Ltd Citywide
Partick Thistle Charitable Trust Citywide
PEEK – Possibilities for Each and Every Kid Citywide
Well-Fed (Scotland) CIC Citywide
Baltic Street Playground Adventures North East
Bluevale Community Club North East
Brunswick Community Development Trust North East
Connect Community Trust North East
Cranhill Development Trust North East
Easthall Residents Association North East
Fuse Youth Café North East
Geeza Break North East
Glasgow East Arts Company Ltd North East
Reidvale Adventure Play Association Limited North East
Reidvale Neighbourhood Centre North East
Royston Youth Action North East
Ruchazie Parish Church of Scotland North East
Shettleston Community Growing Project North East
St Paul’s Youth Forum North East
The Everlasting FoodBank North East
The Gladiator Programme North East
The Pavillion North East
Tollcross YMCA North East
Tron St Marys Parish Church North East
3D Drumchapel North West
Concrete Garden North West
Drumchapel Baptist Church SCIO North West
Drumchapel United North West
Lambhill Stables North West
Linkes (SCIO) North West
North United Communities North West
Queens Cross Housing Association North West
The Hut (SCIO) North West
Ardenglen Housing Association South
Children 1st – Croftfoot Primary South
Crookston Community Group South
Govan Youth Information Project South
Jeely Piece Club South
New Gorbals Housing Association South
Park Villa Football Development South
Quarriers South
Queens Park Govanhill Church South
Sistema Scotland South
Southside Boxing Academy and Community Hub South
Southside Housing Association South
Wing Tsjun Scotland SCIO South
Achieve More Scotland North East / North West
SiMY Community Development North East / North West
YoMo Young Movers North East / North West
Young Peoples Futures North East / North West
Caring Operations Joint Action Council (COJAC) North East / South
Urban Fox Programme North East / South
AR26 Charity North West / South