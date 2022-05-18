Glasgow primary P1s say farewell to two ducklings after four-week stay

A group of Early Years pupils at a Glasgow school have put all their eggs in one basket in the classroom, as recently, all their lessons have been built around a pair of ducklings.

The P1s at Kelvinside Academy have now bid farewell to their two new classmates - two young ducks called Gary and Sparkle – after more than four weeks of “awe and wonder”.

Clare Sweeney, head of junior school at Kelvinside Academy, said: “We always try to bring the real world into the classroom. By bringing ducklings into school, pupils benefited from a wealth of learning opportunities: from understanding the science behind the life cycle of a duck to using tables and charts to measure the incubation time.

“The experience also taught pupils the art of storytelling, as they were tasked with creating stories around the ducklings’ characters.

“By bringing the ducklings into the school, we were not only able to teach maths, science, and literacy, but the pupils made real-life connections which built confidence, creativity, communication, and problem-solving skills. That wouldn’t have happened in the same way if pupils were stuck behind a desk.”

The ducklings at Kelvinside Academy.

During the project, pupils made a duckling hospital and role-played as vets.

"Real-life role play is vital in early years. It’s so important for child development”, Clare added.

“There have been so many amazing moments of awe and wonder. The pupils learned how important it is to take care of animals and what they need for a safe, healthy, and happy life.”

Last week, the pair were sent back to live happily ever after on a farm near Drymen, with wings full of goodbye cards from their new friends at Kelvinside Academy.

KA P1 pupil Reid (pictured with classmates Lily-Grace and Allegra, as well as the ducklings, Gary and Sparkle) said: “We’ll miss them both so much. I hope I can go to visit Gary and Sparkle at the farm soon.”