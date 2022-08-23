Glasgow school and early years staff to go on strike

School and early years staff in Glasgow are set to go on strike, UNISON has confirmed.

The union has sent notices to nine councils across Scotland, including Glasgow, to warn them that school and early years staff will be on strike on September 6-8, after lack of progress in talks with COSLA over council pay.

School and early years workers will join UNISON waste and recycling staff who are going on strike later this month and in early September.

According to the union, the strike will disrupt schools, early years centres, nurseries and waste and recycling centres across Scotland, in the largest strike among council workers since the Trade Union Act was introduced in 2016.

School staff are set to strike.

Johanna Baxter, UNISON Scotland head of local government, said: “We are in urgent negotiations with the employer to try and find a solution, but so far we have only had an offer of talks - we have not had a pay offer. Until we can explain to UNISON members how a pay offer might impact on them, council workers have been left with no choice but to strike.

“UNISON has been demanding pay talks for months and COSLA and the Scottish Government are still dragging their heels. Inflation is predicted to rise to more than 13%, and our members are struggling as fuel, food and household bills go through the roof.