Glasgow school welcomes T-Rex to mark science week

Pupils at a Glasgow school welcomed an unexpected guest to mark the end of their very first science week – a T-Rex!

Jam, the four-metre high T-Rex is the brainchild of two former primary school teachers Sam Bryan and Joseph Parsonage, who came up with their business ‘Teach Rex’ to provide creative learning workshops to ignite young minds and imaginations.

Boys and girls displayed bravery and wit to outsmart the T-Rex in a variety of activities, while learning more about these remarkable reptiles.

The workshops also connected the experience to wider parts of the curriculum including science, literacy and ICT.

The T-Rex at the High School of Glasgow junior school.

Maggie Pollock, deputy head teacher (Learning and Teaching) at The High School of Glasgow Junior School, said: “Memorable moments are the ones that stay with us which is why every day we strive to create learning that is memorable. If you think back to your time at school, it is the big moments, the trips, the school shows, the hands on lessons where you were learning but didn’t even realise you were learning that are the moments that stand out. This is exactly what our Junior School Science Week delivered.”

Across the week, pupils immersed themselves in a variety of dinosaur themed scientific experiments, creating many opportunities for memorable learning.

Joe Gask, Junior 6 class teacher, was instrumental in the organisation of Science Week.