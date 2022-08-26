Glasgow schools are to close for three days next month due to strike action.

Education bosses have taken the decision after GMB and Unison notified Glasgow City Council of their members’ intention to take industrial action in schools and nurseries.

In a letter to parents, education director Douglas Hutchison said some schools will close on Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8, September.

Nurseries, primaries and ASL schools will close on the three days and then re-open on Friday, September 9. Secondary schools are set to stay open.

Education staff planning to strike include early years and support for learning workers, escorts and administration staff as well as catering, janitorial, cleaning services and school crossing patrollers.

Mr Hutchison said: “Our aim, as always, is to secure a safe environment for our staff and young people and maintain continuity of learning where possible but the extent of the action on this occasion means that we have had to take the decision to close all the city’s primary Schools, early learning and childcare establishments, and ASL schools.”

He added: “The intention is to provide all free school meal entitled families with a direct payment to their bank accounts to cover the three days and we will post updates on the council’s website over the next few days.”

School and early years staff are joining waste and recycling workers in walking out as a dispute over pay with council body COSLA continues. Unions have been seeking more details on a 5% pay offer from councils.

Secondary school staff in Glasgow are provided by contractor AMEY and therefore these schools will stay open, but with restrictions in place.

There will be no breakfast club or mid-morning snack provision, schools meals will take the form of a packed lunch/snacks and there will be no after school care as all school lets will be cancelled.

Mr Hutchison’s letter added pupils not in receipt of free school meals should bring a packed lunch as should pupils with dietary needs.

He said: “I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your children because of this announcement.