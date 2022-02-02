Glasgow trainee shortlisted for Lantra Scotland’s ALBAS 2022

A Glasgow trainee has been shortlisted for Lantra Scotland’s much-anticipated Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (the ALBAS).

Eloise Fenton, from Springhill Garden, has completed a National Certificate in Horticulture and Horticultural Therapy at Glasgow Clyde College.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious gala dinner and award ceremony on Thursday, March 3, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Dunblane Hydro.

Career change

Eloise said: “My interest in plants and the natural world is what first attracted me to this industry.

“Switching careers from working as a doctor to a horticulturalist has been a challenge, but I’m enjoying the prospect of working in a job with both theoretical and practical elements, and that offers opportunities for travel and exploration.”

What is Lantra Scotland?

Lantra Scotland is the sector skills council for land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries and the ALBAS play a vital role in promoting rural careers, celebrating the achievements of learners, and highlighting the importance to employers of investing in skills.

Hosting the ALBAS for the evening will be farmer and stand-up comedian Jim Smith.

Industry categories at the awards cover agriculture, aquaculture, equine, environmental conservation, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering and trees and timber.

As well as prizes for Overall Winner, Runner-up and Modern Apprentice of the Year, there are also prizes for Higher Education, School Pupil and Secondary Schools, CARAS (Council for Awards of Agricultural Societies), Jean’s Jam for inspirational tutor, the Tam Tod Trophy for outstanding young learner, and the Anna Murray Award for Partnership Working.