Glasgow theatre announces panto for 2022 - tickets now on sale

A Glasgow theatre has announced its 2022 panto - and tickets are already on sale.

The Tron Theatre revealed that its next Christmas panto will be The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The show will be on stage between November 23, 2022, and January 8, 2023.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What did the theatre say?

It posted on social media: “Some very exciting news! 👠👠👠

Tron Theatre has announced its panto for 2022.

“We're pleased to announce that Tron panto is back for Christmas 2022! Tickets for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz are now on sale.

“Panto tends to sell quickly, so be sure to book tickets early to avoid disappointment!

“We can't wait to welcome our panto audiences back to the Tron this December, you've been missed.”

What is the show about?

A Glasgow remake of the cinema classic, the show sees Dorothy Blawna-Gale and her dog Tronto in Oz, trying to find their way back home.

They meet a scarecrow without a brain (but with 24k Insta-sham followers), a tin wummin without a heart (who may or may not work for the council) and a lion who runs from danger and hides in the nearest fridge.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are available for £17-24, with tickets free for those under the age of two.

How to buy tickets