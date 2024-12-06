Jordanhill has topped the high school league tables for the eighth year in a row, while Glasgow Gaelic School breaks the top 10 - the only two schools listed in the top 10 rankings from Glasgow.

7 other schools in the top 10 come from regions just outside of Glasgow, like East Renfrewshire or East Dunbartonshire - meaning 9 out of 10 of the top schools are essentially from Greater Glasgow.

These rankings come from the annual Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025, now in its 32nd iteration. The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode. As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

The Sunday Times awarded Jordanhill two awards: Scottish State Secondary School of the Year and Scottish State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence.

The Sunday Times writes of Jordanhill in their Scottish School League Table 2025 article: “Every week more than a third of senior pupils at Jordanhill School in Glasgow have instrument lessons and take part in music ensembles, from fiddle or percussion groups to an orchestra. Hundreds turn out on Saturday mornings for football, netball, hockey and rugby, and there’s an early-morning running club for those who want to start the day with a spring in their step.

“These activities, the rector, John Anderson, says, are part of the alchemy that has helped Jordanhill, Scotland’s best-performing state school, to top our Parent Power league table consistently since its inception in 1993. “

Jordanhill School is able to afford all of these extracurricular activities thanks to their funding from the Scottish Government, something not afforded to other state schools who are all funded through local constituencies.

Schools across the country have been facing massive teacher cuts in budget saving measures from local councils.

Speaking about the proposed cuts to education, Secretary at Glasgow EIS, Jane Gow said: "Glasgow schools simply can’t take any more cuts in teacher numbers. Staffing is stretched to the limit as it is, with some secondary schools reporting a current long-term shortage in subject specialists.

"Teacher numbers fell over the last two years and with the projected loss of over 170 more in year one and 450 over the three-year budget, we are facing a real crisis point in Education provision.

"This will hit our disadvantaged pupils the hardest as schools struggle to close the attainment gap with decreasing budgets and inadequate resources to support our most vulnerable young people across all the sectors.

"The ratio of pupils to teachers will rise and result in even less time to spend with individual young people and to meet the rising tide of assisted support needs we have seen year on year. With services such as MCR pathways programme also in line for cuts, our young people will be further disadvantaged as these invaluable supports are lost to Glasgow schools.”

These rankings do not take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the quality of the teaching staff, the quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from Glasgow City Council or a myriad of other factors that make up a good, well-rounded education. The exam results emphasise an attainment gap between schools in affluent areas of Glasgow and those serving areas in the city with high incidence of childhood poverty.

We’ve ranked the 10 Glasgow schools below which were featured in the top 100 in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2024, read more below.

1 . Jordanhill School Jordanhill is ranked 1st in both Glasgow and Scotland overall. It's a combined primary and secondary community school in Glasgow. It has held the top spot for the last seven years in a row too. Jordanhill is funded directly by the Scottish government, and no fees are paid - nor is there any academic selection of pupils. 97% of pupils achieved 5 highers or more. | Google

2 . Glasgow Gaelic School Glasgow Gaelic is ranked 9th overall in Scotland. It's a mixed primary and secondary school in Glasgow, which conducts some of its teaching and learning in the Scottish Gaelic language. 92% of pupils achieved 5 National 5's or more. | Google

3 . Hyndland Secondary School Hyndland is ranked 18th overall in Scotland. 83% of pupils achieved 5 National 5's or more. | Google