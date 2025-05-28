The Times and Sunday Times has ranked and released data on every University in the UK - we put together this list of Scottish universities from The Good University Guide 2025 to see how Glasgow ranks up in Scotland and the UK.
It ranks 135 university institutions in the UK using several different factors: Teaching quality, student experience, research quality, entry standards, graduate prospects, how many students achieve a first or 2:1s, continuation rate, and student-staff ratio to provide a final ‘total score’ - which secures the universities place in the league table.
There has been a new sustainability metric to the The Good University Guide this year which is people and plant.
Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life. But working out what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher.
“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns, boosting the weighting of graduate prospects and adding a sustainability metric.”
Here are how all Scottish universities rank in the The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 including three from Glasgow. The University of the Highlands and Islands did not have data avaliable,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.