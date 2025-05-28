The Times and Sunday Times has ranked and released data on every University in the UK - we put together this list of Scottish universities from The Good University Guide 2025 to see how Glasgow ranks up in Scotland and the UK.

It ranks 135 university institutions in the UK using several different factors: Teaching quality, student experience, research quality, entry standards, graduate prospects, how many students achieve a first or 2:1s, continuation rate, and student-staff ratio to provide a final ‘total score’ - which secures the universities place in the league table.

There has been a new sustainability metric to the The Good University Guide this year which is people and plant.

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The best universities — whether they were founded in the 15th century or 2005 — are local and global powerhouses of intellectual thought and creativity, from the arts to science, that can power economic regeneration and lead the way to a better life. But working out what and where to study — and how to pay for it — has never been tougher.

“This year we have tweaked our methodology to keep up with contemporary concerns, boosting the weighting of graduate prospects and adding a sustainability metric.”

Here are how all Scottish universities rank in the The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 including three from Glasgow. The University of the Highlands and Islands did not have data avaliable,

1 . The University of St Andrews The University of St Andrews is the second highest ranked university in Britain and first in Scotland. It was ranked 1st in the UK in 2024, but was beaten out this year by the London School of Economics and Political Science. 94.8% of students achieve First Class degrees or 2:1s. Photo: Third Party

2 . University of Aberdeen University of Aberdeen ranked 15th in 2025, up from 19th in 2024. 89.1% of graduates achieved Firsts / 2:1s. Photo: Third Party

3 . University of Glasgow University of Glasgow is ranked 16th in Britain in 2025, down from 12th in 2024. 88.2% of graduates achieved Firsts / 2:1s. Photo: Third Party

4 . The University of Edinburgh The University of Edinburgh is ranked 17th in Britain in 2025, down from 13th in 2024. 91.9% of graduates achieve Firsts / 2:1s. Photo: Third Party