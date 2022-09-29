NLC people

The £500,000 project, which opened earlier this year, saw the removal of the red blaes pitches at the back of the school and replaced with a new dedicated sports area.

It features a three-court arena surrounded by a 200m five lane running track and two 70m sprint straights.

Delegates UK athletics and Scottish Athletics visited the site last Wednesday (September 28)

Ed Hunt, Facilities Manager with UK athletics said: “The 200m mini-track at St Maurice’s is a great example of innovation and is a perfect model for school and community use. It’s a really inspiring environment and a brilliant facility; we’d like to see lots of similar developments created across the UK.”

Two of the courts are for basketball, built to NBA specification size. The other area will be for handball, hockey, and football. A new grass football pitch is also included as part of the overall project.

Councillor Angela Campbell, Convener of Education, Families and Children, said: “It was great to welcome UK athletics to North Lanarkshire Council to highlight our approach to creating new multi-use sports facilities for school and community use.

