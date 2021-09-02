Homework club returns to Southside after receiving grant

The Inclusive Homework Club is entirely volunteer driven, and receives referrals from primary and secondary school teachers to provide students with extra support

Founded in 2018, the charity provides extra educational support to young people who need it. This volunteer run organisation offers one-on-one classes and small group lessons to students with learning disabilities, and to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Demand for the Inclusive Homework Club’s services increased dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic as the organisation transitioned to online-learning. With the lifting of restrictions, the organisation is looking to return to Glasgow’s Southside to provide in-person lessons once again.

Club founder Firdaus Ahmed highlighted the necessity for resuming in-person classes, saying: “Many of the students we support have different needs and find it challenging to be taught over zoom.”