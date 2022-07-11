Kirsten encourages East Renfrewshire children to sign up for Summer Reading Challenge

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsten Oswald at an event in Westminster supporting the Summer Reading Challenge

The annual challenge, organised by the Reading Agency with local libraries, encourages children aged 4 to 11 to keep reading during the summer holidays.

The Summer Reading Challenge reaches over 700,000 children across the UK each year, with around 95% of public libraries, including libraries in East Renfrewshire, taking part in the programme.

By using packs available at libraries or on the digital platform, children will be able to read about six fictional ‘gadgeteer’ characters, created by the children’s author and illustrator Julian Beresford.

Each book in the challenge is designed to cover a key theme, such as science, innovation, and fun with friends.

The challenge launched in time for children able to get involved at any stage during the summer holidays.

Events, including STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and Family Fun events, are taking place at libraries across East Renfrewshire.

Ms Oswald said: “I am delighted to support the annual Summer Reading Challenge, and I would encourage children and families across East Renfrewshire to get involved by signing up at their local library or accessing the website.

“With reading rates amongst children reducing during the summer holidays the Summer Reading Challenge is important to help children continue to develop their reading skills.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic way to encourage children to join their local library and foster good reading habits that will benefit them right into adulthood.”