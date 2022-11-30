Lairdsland Primary pull off a spectacular environmental success with 'Green Friday'

Many of us are currently being affected by events that are in the news, such as the fallout from the war in Ukraine or the impact of climate change.

And many local families will also be feeling the pinch even more this festive season with rising energy bills, inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Last Friday children at Lairdsland Primary School decided to take matters into their own hands and do their bit to help.

The school’s Eco Committee organised a ‘Green Friday’ event which was a chance for families at the school to donate in advance unwanted practical clothing including school and club uniforms, warm coats and shoes, as well as festive items such as Christmas pyjamas and jumpers and party outfits.

These were then sorted and displayed by the children, and on Green Friday families were invited into the school to take any items they needed.

“We learned about reducing waste in our Eco meetings” explained Emily, a young Eco committee member, “and how that helps reduce pollution and saves energy. I’m really pleased that these clothes are not going into landfill and are being used again.”

Headteacher Mrs Donaghey said: “this was a really great alternative to the usual Black Friday. I am so proud of our pupils for coming up with this idea of Green Friday and then organising it to be such a success. Really well done to all involved.”

There were a huge number of donations made and lots of people managed to choose some suitable items to take home without the embarrassment that might be associated with an event like this. As one parent said “We’re all in this cost of living crisis together”.

Those who attended were very positive about the event, with many of the children explaining in excitement “it’s actually free!”.