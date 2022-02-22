Lenzie Academy - ambitious plans for new £80m school building

Councillors are expected to vote in principle on Thursday to replace the existing school with a new build – subject to securing external funding to support the project.

The current school was built in 1960 and serves pupils from Lenzie, Auchinloch and southern parts of Kirkintilloch.

However, concerns have been voiced in recent years over the condition of the building.

Councillors Thornton and Polson pictured outside Lenzie Academy

The proposal will be included in the final budget plan being put forward by East Dunbartonshire Council’s Conservative/Lib Dem joint administration.

It recommends the allocation of £3m in year one of the programme to “facilitate the early stage work, and instructs officers to progress the project to the point where the outcome of the funding application is determined.”

Joint council leader Andrew Polson said he hoped the new school and associated community facilities could be completed by 2025.

He added: “I am absolutely delighted that we are able to approve this commitment for this development, which I hope the whole council will support.

“Lenzie Academy is a major part in our on going desire to invest fully in our education asset estate. Parents have been rightly concerned with issues surrounding the existing building and I am sure that staff, parents and pupils, will very much welcome this exciting news.”

Councillor for Lenzie and Kirkintilloch South Ward, Sandra Thornton (Con) said: “This is fantastic news not just for Lenzie but for everyone in the school’s catchment area.

"Lenzie Academy has always been high on my list of priorities and over the last two years I have been campaigning hard to find a way to allow this venture to come to fruition.

"I now hope to play a major part in securing the necessary external funding and I’m sure all parents, residents and children will be keen to join with me and support this exciting project.

"We hope many of Lenzie’s current pupils, and those still to come, can now look forward to learning in a state-of-the-art building, which will greatly enhance their educational experience.”

At a meeting of the full council on Thursday, September 23, Councillors unanimously agreed to commit more than £30 million to three new primary school projects in East Dunbartonshire.