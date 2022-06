Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Millersneuk team had earned their place at the national finals by winning the East Dunbartonshire heats in March after two nail-biting tie breakers.

The final event saw 29 school teams take part, with Millersneuk coming in an impressive joint fourth place. The result was well deserved as the children had worked extremely hard and were well supported by their fellow P6 pupils and teachers.