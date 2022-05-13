Lenzie youngster designs logo of new new human rights badge for Scouts

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Stewart unveils the new badge with Bruce Adamson, Children and Young People’s Commissioner

The Rights Challenge Badge features a range of activities and resources to empower young people aged 8-14 to learn about and understand their rights. It promotes adult leaders’ awareness of children’s rights too.

The winning badge design featuring the international human rights dove logo soaring over Earth beside the Scouts symbol is work of ten-year-old Christopher Stewart.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lenzie Meadow Primary pupil said: “I was really excited to come up with a design for a new Scouts badge. I love drawing and design, so thought it would be fun.

"My design put the human rights logo at the centre of the badge, as it is already a recognised symbol, and like every Scout badge, my design has the Fleur de Lis on it.

"I also chose to put a map of the world in the background, because children from across the world should all have rights. I hope all Cubs and Scouts like my design and are all looking forward to earning the Rights Challenge Badge as much as I am.”

Activities include creating a shield to highlight what is important to them and what rights they would defend.

The badge was unveiled during a party to celebrate 18 years of the Children’s Commissioner’s office at the Scottish Parliament.

Commissioner Bruce Adamson: ““We are absolutely delighted to launch this new Rights Challenge Badge.

"Knowing about their rights will help Scouts claim them and the skills gained with this badge will equip them to act as true human rights defenders.

"The design winner, Christopher, perfectly captured the spirit of the Rights Challenge Badge and I’m looking forward to seeing Cubs and Scouts earning it.”

Andrew Sharkey, chief commissioner of Scouts Scotland, said: “It has been a privilege working with the Children’s Commissioner and his team to create this great resource.