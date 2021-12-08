Local schools are among the best in Scotland

St Ninian's High in Giffnock has been named as the second best state secondary school in Scotland in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:05 pm
St Ninian's High in Giffnock

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their pre-pandemic examination results.

Based on results from 2019 and 2018, St Ninian’s High finished just behind Jordanhill School in the rankings with 29.5 per cent gaining 2+ advanced highers, 74 per cent gaining 5+ highers of grade A-C and 90.5 per cent gaining 5+ at national 5.

Mearns Castle High was fourth with with 22.5 per cent gaining 2+ advanced highers, 75 per cent gaining 5+ highers of grade A-C and 93 per cent gaining 5+ at national 5.

Hutchesons' Grammar School was second for independent secondary schools in Scotland.

Based on results from 2019 it had 89.2 per cent gaining higher/advanced higher A/B and 78.6 per cent gaining national 5/intermediate 2 A.

