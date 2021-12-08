Local schools are among the best in Scotland

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their pre-pandemic examination results.
Based on results from 2019 and 2018, St Ninian’s High finished just behind Jordanhill School in the rankings with 29.5 per cent gaining 2+ advanced highers, 74 per cent gaining 5+ highers of grade A-C and 90.5 per cent gaining 5+ at national 5.
Mearns Castle High was fourth with with 22.5 per cent gaining 2+ advanced highers, 75 per cent gaining 5+ highers of grade A-C and 93 per cent gaining 5+ at national 5.
Hutchesons' Grammar School was second for independent secondary schools in Scotland.
Based on results from 2019 it had 89.2 per cent gaining higher/advanced higher A/B and 78.6 per cent gaining national 5/intermediate 2 A.