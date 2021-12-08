Local schools are among the best in Scotland

St Ninian's High in Giffnock

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their pre-pandemic examination results.

Based on results from 2019 and 2018, St Ninian’s High finished just behind Jordanhill School in the rankings with 29.5 per cent gaining 2+ advanced highers, 74 per cent gaining 5+ highers of grade A-C and 90.5 per cent gaining 5+ at national 5.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mearns Castle High was fourth with with 22.5 per cent gaining 2+ advanced highers, 75 per cent gaining 5+ highers of grade A-C and 93 per cent gaining 5+ at national 5.

Hutchesons' Grammar School was second for independent secondary schools in Scotland.