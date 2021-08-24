‘Mixed’ reaction to decision to axe desserts from Glasgow primary school menu

Glasgow school menus which have brought in a ‘ban’ on classic puddings are proving unpopular with some children, as the council strives to make them healthier.

The aim is to make meals healthier.

Options this week for primary pupils across the city’s schools include falafel burgers, vegetable curry and quorn goujons with noodles. Baked potato, tuna sandwich and spaghetti bolognese are also among the choices.

There is less red meat available and dessert is fruit and yoghurt only, as the council continues to try and make meals healthier – adhering to government guidelines.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday the Glasgow City Parents Group said they were aware of the “mixed reactions” to the menu. They are having discussions with Glasgow City Council’s catering department to hold a focus group about the issues.

The Scottish Government says many children are eating too much fat, sugar and salt and not enough fruit and vegetables.

But parents have been slamming the menu online.

Gran Marion Kirkwood said on Facebook: “My granddaughters eat most things but not quorn and falafel. Waste of money.”

Mum Monique Chikere added: “My son gets a packed lunch, the £2 for lunch isn’t worth it. The stuff they put on most of the kids wont eat it and end up coming home hungry.”

But defending the food, Siobhan O’Connor commented online, saying: “Falafel burger sounds well nice, and surely most kids will eat beans on toast. The other option is baked potato today. Don’t see anything wrong with those choices.

“Can’t please everyone all the time.”

The council has been following updated guidance from Holyrood to improve nutrition for kids.

The Scottish Government says there are “unacceptable diet-related health inequalities” in Scotland.

P1 children living in the poorest areas are more than twice as likely to be at risk of obesity than those in the wealthiest neighbourhoods.

Glasgow City Parents Group said they are “aware aware of the mixed reactions of parents or carers to the primary FuelZone menus. We are currently in discussion with Glasgow City Council Catering to schedule a focus group with Glasgow Parent Council members to gather these views.

“We would encourage parents/carers to share their views with their Parent Councils who can advocate on behalf of their parent forum. Parents or carers have an opportunity to feedback in a constructive way and understand why some of the menu changes have taken place.