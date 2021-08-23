When Covid-19 hit Scotland and the lockdown started, facilities across Glasgow closed their doors.

However, as the restrictions have eased, not all of Glasgow’s libraries, museums, sport venues and community centres have reopened.

Why: Glasgow Life, the arms-length organisation which runs 171 culture and sport facilities in the city on behalf of Glasgow City Council, lost tens of millions of pounds in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. A £100 million fund from the council allowed the organisation to reopen most as restrictions were eased.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Life argues that it needs more funding to open more facilities, but the organisation has also used this as an opportunity to look at how it runs services.

What facilities are closed: There are no plans, at the moment, to reopen five of Glasgow’s 33 libraries. This includes Couper and Barmulloch, with Glasgow Life stating that both are in need of refurbishment.

Three museums are still closed, but this includes Provands Lordship and Scotland Street School Museum & Janitor’s House, with the former due to have conservation works carried out and the latter being refurbished. The future of St Mungo Museum is up in the air. A third party could be taking over the running of the museum, which aims to promote understanding and respect between people of different faiths and those of none.

Dozens of sport facilities remain closed, from sports centres to tennis and bowls areas. Many have been earmarked for community management.

There are also a number of public halls which are still closed. A few are being used as Covid-19 test centres, but new operating models are being looked at for most of the closed facilities. This includes community centres in Ruchill, Shettleston and Tollcross.

How have people reacted: Not well. Glasgow Against Closures and Save Whiteinch Library are among the campaigns that have been set up in response to the closures. Hundreds of people took part in a march last month to protest the closures, including politicians, unions and even staff members from the facilities.

How do I find out more about the facilities that have reopened: The most up-to-date information on what facilities have reopened can be found HERE.