Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play park

The George Street facility includes an accessible roundabout, swings, climbing net and cable runway as well as seating and a picnic table, and is already proving popular with local children.

A need for modern play facilities in the area was identified through the council’s participatory budgeting initiative, which involves residents in decision-making about their community.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Community Partnership Team worked with the regeneration group to raise £103,000 to build the play area with contributions accessed from the council’s Local Development Programme, the Scottish Government Playpark Renewal Fund, the National Lottery and FCC Communities Foundation, which supports community projects through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Children from Glencairn, Knowetop and Firpark Primary Schools joined representatives from the group, local elected members and council officers to officially open the play area.

Provost Agnes Magowan said: “This facility is a great example of what we can be achieve when the council works in partnership with communities to address local concerns.”