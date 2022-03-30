Lewis

Lewis Macfadyen who lives in the town’s North Street and is a former pupil of Dalziel High School has attended 12th Hamilton boys brigade since he was five years old.

And he has climbed the ladder to success within the BB after first undertaking his Presidents badge, a proces which takes a year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very determined Lewis who now studies business at Stirling University wasn't about to let Covid put him off from making it to the next level of the Queen’s Badge which is divided into four different challenges.

Proud mum Jacqueline explained: For ‘Taking Responsibility Within The Brigade’ Lewis helped out with the young Anchor boys at the boys brigade and the Sunday school.

For ‘Developing Interests’ he further developed his guitar playing and achieved his grade 6. For the ‘Physical’ he attended the gym until it closed due to covid then he did cycling instead.

For his ‘Voluntary Service’ he worked in the British Heart Foundation shop in Motherwell and did gardening for his elderly neighbours.

"He did ‘Skill’- based training at Carronvale House in Larbert with other boys doing their Queen’s badge from other companies.

"Lewis is very grateful to the captain of 12th Hamilton boys brigade and the officers for all their support and encouragement.