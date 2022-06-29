The college has signed a so-called Memorandum of Understanding in Morocco with the Casablanca Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, which will enable Lanarkshire-based staff to provide cross-continental online learning.
The classes will teach students English and HNCs and HNDs in business management in the first instance. It's hoped that the range of classes will be expanded in due course and that student and staff exchanges can also take place.
The relationship came about after Dr Hadi Fawzy, International Senior Executive for Middle East and North Africa at Scottish Development International, introduced the College’s International Team to their future partner.
The two parties got together via Microsoft Teams for a virtual signing event, where Iain Clark, NCL’s Chief Financial Officer signed the MOU agreement along with Hassane Berkani, the president of the chamber.
Iain Clark, NCL’s Chief Financial Officer said: “I was privileged and honoured to sign this historic agreement. The chamber was very keen to partner with a Scottish college and offer English-speaking courses, as currently the majority of teaching in Morocco is in French. Offering these courses in Business will provide Moroccan students with a route to Scottish universities.”