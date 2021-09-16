New mosaic unveiled at entrance to Newton Mearns school

Joe McCaig from East Renfrewshire Council unveils the mosaic

A group of nine children from P2-7 worked with local artist Lisa McConnell during the last school year, drawing on the expertise from someone within the local community.

They decided to include the school values: Love, Achieve, Respect and Kindness (LARK), and chose colours and designs to represent these including the image of a lark bird.

Teacher Marisa Harris said: "The children first drew their designs onto paper, then stuck a mesh backing on top of this and stuck the glass tiles to this. This was then set onto concrete and grouted before it being installed at the entrance of the school.

"The children involved all developed invaluable skills through project that they can transfer to other areas of their learning/life.”