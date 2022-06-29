New £40.9m Boclair Academy at Bearsden almost complete

Council Leader Gordan Low visited the site to see the progress and to meet with Council partners, the head teacher and some of the pupils who will be moving into the new school in August.
The new two-storey building will deliver a state-of- the-art learning environment for 1,050 pupils which will feature a large entrance atrium, flexible learning zones, performance spaces and dining areas. Once the school building is complete, work will begin on improved outdoor sport facilities alongside a fully integrated landscape design which will
include car and cycle parking bays.
Headteacher Douglas Brown said: “This is such an exciting time for everyone at Boclair Academy. We feel like we have been involved every step of the way from the early discussions about layout and design, throughout the whole construction process. The students asked for light, height and space and that is exactly what we’ve got.
"When we close the doors on the old school for the last time it will be the end of an era with lots of happy memories but we are charging forward to a bright future in our wonderful new home."
Harli is starting S6 in the new school and is excited for the new term. She said: “I love sports and dancing and cannot wait to use the new facilities which look amazing. I love all the huge windows in the new school which give it such a light and airy feel. Roll on August!”